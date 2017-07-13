Prince Harry takes part in first state visit by welcoming Spanish royals at Westminster Abbey The 32-year-old royal was taking part in his first UK state visit

Prince Harry was the perfect host as he accompanied King Felipe VI of Spain and wife Queen Letizia on a visit to Westminster Abbey on Thursday. The 32-year-old royal, who was taking part in his first UK state visit, greeted the Spanish couple as they met outside the church. The Dean of Westminster John Hall was on hand to welcome his guests of honour, and led the group inside for a tour.

Felipe, 49, laid a wreath at the grave of the unknown warrior, after which prayers were said by the Dean. The royals were also shown the tomb of Eleanor of Castile. Felipe and his wife Letizia, who looked elegant in a floral printed skirt and navy blouse, were also invited to sign the visitor's book, which was signed by Felipe's father, Juan Carlos I, in 1986.

Harry accompanied the Spanish royals to Westminster Abbey

The Spanish state visit marks an important milestone in the king's calendar. It is the first state visit by a Spanish king to the UK since Felipe's dad King Juan Carlos made the trip 31 years ago. In keeping with tradition, the Spanish guests of honour were given a formal welcome by the Queen and Prince Philip on Horse Guards Parade on Wednesday morning. Union Jacks and Spanish flags lined the Mall for the special occasion.

The couple signed the visitor's book

The Queen also hosted a lavish state banquet at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday evening. Harry attended, making his debut at a state banquet, alongside Prince William and Kate. Around 170 guests were invited to the black-tie affair, and both the Queen and King Felipe gave speeches at the start of the meal. Letizia looked as stunning as ever, upping the glamour in a red strapless evening gown which she paired with the Fleur de Lys tiara.