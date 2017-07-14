Duchess Kate reveals George and Charlotte's love of Natural History Museum The royal opened up about her children during her visit to unveil a giant blue whale skeleton

The Duchess of Cambridge visited one of her family's favourite places on Thursday evening, as she attended a special unveiling at the Natural History Museum. Kate, who is patron of the museum, joined Sir David Attenborough to be among the first to see a giant 83-foot blue whale skeleton, which has been hung from the ceiling in the revamped Hintze Hall. The 35-year-old, who was photographed with her son Prince George at the museum in 2015, was in high spirits at the event, showcasing a brand new short hair style as she stepped out in a pale blue Preen dress and Prada heels.

Duchess Kate spent time with Sir David Attenborough at the Natural History Museum

During her speech, Kate opened up about her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte's love of the museum. "Like many of you here tonight, I remember visiting the Natural History Museum as a child, and being inspired with a love of nature," she told guests. "And now, as a parent myself, I am experiencing the joy all over again with my own children, who adore coming here – and it is not just to see the T-Rex, mind you.

"Who could fail to be inspired standing here in this wonderful hall. It is so fitting to see the ocean now taking centre stage, with many other marine specimens as star attraction in this splendid Hintze Hall."

Kate said her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte love spending time at the museum

The new whale skeleton replaced Dippy the Diplodocus, which first went in display in 1979. The famous dinosaur fossil is now set to go on a nationwide tour of museums and galleries, including a stay at Norwich Cathedral in 2020. Museum director Michael Dixon said in a statement that the new whale skeleton, which came from a whale stranded in Wexford Harbour in 1891, "is a powerful reminder of the fragility of life and the responsibility we have towards our planet".

The Duchess pictured inside the iconic Hintze Hall

Kate's appearance at the museum came just 24 hours after she attended the Queen's state banquet at Buckingham Palace, held in honour of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain. The mother-of-two stood out in a beautiful blush coloured Marchesa gown, which featured long sleeves with ultra-feminine ruffled pleats and a V neckline. The Duchess accessorised with a ruby floral necklace borrowed from the Queen - which according to reports, was a wedding gift from the monarch's parents back in 1947 - along with a pair of pearl drop earrings.