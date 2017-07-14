Prince William reveals Prince George does not like 'getting physical' in sports

Sounds like Prince George is not a fan of roughhousing! A day after attending a formal banquet alongside his wife Kate, the Duke of Cambridge hosted a reception at Kensington Palace on Thursday for England's women's soccer team, the Lionesses, to wish them luck in the UEFA Women's Euro 2017. During the engagement, Prince William admitted that his son, who turns four on 22 July, does not enjoy getting physical when playing sports.

Prince William hosted a reception for England's women's soccer team Photo: Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Recalling her conversation with the Duke of Cambridge, player Casey Stoney shared, "[William] said at the moment he's trying to teach George that football is actually a contact sport," adding, "But George doesn't really like it when he's palming him off and getting physical."

Prince George is learning that football is a contact sport Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

While the royal tot might not have a future as a football player, the Duke hopes that his son and daughter Princess Charlotte will find a sport that they are passionate about. "He said he's really encouraging his kids to get involved with sport," Casey shared.

Kate's husband showed off his football skills on 13 July playing with the professional players and local girls from the Wildcats Girls' Football program — which was established by the FA and aims to inspire girls ages five through 11 to get involved in football, develop skills and gain a lifelong love of sport.

The dad-of-two showed off his football skills on the field Photo: Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Though Prince George and Princess Charlotte weren't present for the action, the royal dad-of-two revealed that his young children were having their own fun. "We asked him where the kids were," Karen Bardsley, a goalkeeper for the team said. "He said they were making a ruckus in the garden."

William, who is president of the UK's Football Association, took on the role of goalie and managed to score a goal against one of the Lionesses players, Jill Scott. "He scored, so I’m a bit gutted to be honest. I was getting competitive," she said. "He was good. He was actually good."