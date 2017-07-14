Swedish royal family celebrate Crown Princess Victoria's 40th birthday in style The royal family and nation turned out to celebrate the Crown Princess' milestone birthday

Sweden's royal family was out in full force to mark Crown Princess Victoria's 40th birthday on Friday. The day started with a Te Deum thanksgiving service at the royal chapel, where the royals were dressed to the nines for the festivities. Victoria looked lovely in a blush pink and white summer dress, which was embellished with flowers. Her husband Prince Daniel was proudly at her side, carrying their one-year-old son Prince Oscar, while their daughter Princess Estelle, five, was on her best behaviour.

Birthday girl Victoria was joined by her parents King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, and her younger siblings, Princess Madeleine, 35, and Prince Carl Philip, 38. Madeleine was joined by her husband Chris O'Neill and their two children, Princess Leonore and Prince Nicolas, while Carl Philip was accompanied by his heavily pregnant wife Princess Sofia, and their one-year-old son Prince Alexander.

Princess Victoria with her husband Daniel and children Oscar and Estelle

Celebrations will be held over the weekend, with the royal family, locals and wellwishers turning out to witness the public engagements. A gun-salute will be fired at noon from Skeppsholmen and shortly after, the crown princess and her family will take part in a carriage ride around Stockholm.

Princess Sofia is heavily pregnant with her second child

Meanwhile, in private, the royal family will celebrate Victoria's birthday with a reception in the palace gardens. She will also be presented with gifts from the Prime Minister, President and local government officials. On Friday evening, the birthday celebrations will continue with festivities in Borgholm city. On Saturday morning, members of the public will be invited to visit Solliden Palace where Victoria and her family will be on hand to greet wellwishers.

Princess Madeleine, Chris O'Neill and children Princess Leonore and Prince Nicolas

Last month, the palace released official portraits of the crown princess in anticipation of her milestone birthday. Victoria posed for a series of pictures taken at Haga Palace in Stockholm. The future Swedish queen looked radiant, wearing white trousers and a crisp white matching blouse as she opened the doors to her home.