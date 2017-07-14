Prince William and Kate are attending the Wimbledon finals! The Duchess of Cambridge is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club

Ace! Prince William and Kate are set to attend the Wimbledon men's singles final on Sunday 16 July, Kensington Palace has confirmed. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have reserved seats in the Royal Box, with Kate attending in her new role as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club.

The Duke and Duchess are both avid tennis fans, particularly Kate, who has visited Wimbledon since she was a young girl. In a recent documentary, Prince George and Princess Charlotte's mum opened up about how tennis was very much part of her upbringing. Speaking on Sue Barker: Our Wimbledon, Kate said: "I have watched Wimbledon, that was very much part of my growing up. It's such a quintessential part of the English summer, and I think it really inspires youngsters, myself, it inspired me, when I was younger to get involved in the game. It hasn't changed either, I think that's what's so wonderful."

Kate and William are attending the men's singles final

Kate reveals her mum Carole fancies Roger Federer

The Duchess is a keen player herself and is a regular fixture in the royal box, as are her family, the Middletons. Every year, Kate, 35, usually attends at least one day of the summer tournament. She attended the opening day last week, where she met ball girls and ball boys before sitting down to watch an afternoon of tennis.

Pippa Middleton and husband James Matthews attended Wimbledon on Friday

Not to be outdone, Kate's younger sister Pippa Middleton has so far attended three days of Wimbledon. On Friday, she and her new husband James Matthews watched Roger Federer play in the semi-finals. Meanwhile, Kate's mum Carole has also been making frequent courtside appearances, attending with her daughter Pippa and her husband Michael.

And it seems Kate's little boy Prince George, who turns four next week, could be taking after her sporty footsteps. Former British number one Greg Rusedski met Kate last year and said: "She talked about George, her little boy, playing tennis. He's got a racket and he enjoys playing tennis, and obviously she plays with William, so they obviously enjoy the sport very much."