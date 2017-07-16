Prince William and Kate attend the Wimbledon men’s final – see the photos! The royal couple looked fabulous at the star-studded match between Roger Federer and Marin Cilic

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were all smiles as they sat in the royal box at Wimbledon on Sunday. Prince William and Kate attended the men’s singles final between Swiss Roger Federer and Croatian Marin Cilic at the famous sports venue, surrounded by a host of celebrities and other members of the royal family. The royal couple were in the company of fellow royals Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and Prince Albert II of Monaco.

Click for full gallery

A-list stars filled the stands, with the likes of Bradley Cooper, Hugh Grant, Sienna Miller and Uma Thurman there to watch the match of the summer. Duchess Kate’s newly married sister Pippa Middleton was also in attendance with her husband James Matthews and her mother Carole Middleton.

Duchess Kate looked to be having a wonderful time at the match. She wowed in a stunning summery white dress, which featured the official Wimbledon pin on the front and a floral patterned skirt. Online style blog WhatKateWore.com notes the Duchess’ ornate drop earrings are the ‘Temple of Heaven’ style by Cassandra Goad. The earrings cost £1,685 and are available online. The blog says Kate’s sunglasses are by Bvlgari. Kate’s hair looked fantastic, styled in gentle waves which fell onto her shoulders.

The Middleton family at Wimbledon on Sunday

The Duke and Duchess are both avid tennis fans, particularly Kate, who has visited Wimbledon since she was a young girl and has a new role as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club. The Duchess is a keen player herself and is a regular fixture in the royal box, as are her family, the Middletons. Every year, Kate, 35, usually attends at least one day of the summer tournament. This year she attended the opening day, where she met ball girls and ball boys before sitting down to watch an afternoon of tennis.

READ: Why Duchess Kate didn't wear a sash to the Queen's state banquet

In a recent documentary, Prince George and Princess Charlotte's mum opened up about how tennis was very much part of her upbringing. Speaking on Sue Barker: Our Wimbledon, Kate said: "I have watched Wimbledon, that was very much part of my growing up. It's such a quintessential part of the English summer, and I think it really inspires youngsters, myself, it inspired me, when I was younger to get involved in the game. It hasn't changed either, I think that's what's so wonderful."