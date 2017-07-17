Camilla and Charles appear in new photo to mark Duchess' 70th birthday The royal couple were pictured at home by famed photographer Mario Testino

The Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles have posed for an official portrait in celebration of her 70th birthday on 17 July. The photograph, which was taken in May by famed photographer Mario Testino, shows Charles and Camilla in the morning room of their London home, Clarence House. The Duchess can be seen wearing a smart navy coat by one of her favourite designers, Fiona Clare, which she accessorised with a pearl necklace and earrings. Her husband, 68, is in a British wool suit, light blue tie and pocket handkerchief.

Photographer Mario said he was "honoured" to document the royal couple on such an important date. "I first photographed the Duchess after her wedding to the Prince on a commission from British Vogue in 2006, and discovered a kind and beautiful person with a wonderful sense of humour," he said. "Doing this latest assignment to celebrate Her Royal Highness' 70th birthday is a true honour."

A spokesperson for the couple said: "The Duchess was photographed with The Prince at home at Clarence House by world renowned photographer Mario Testino who has photographed them both several times before. The image is one of several that was taken that day. Although these were not shot as official birthday portraits Their Royal Highnesses liked them very much and felt it would be nice to share them to mark the day."

Peru-born Mario, 62, has a long-standing relationship with the British royal family. He took Prince William and Kate's official engagement photos back in 2010, and has taken pictures of both Prince George and Princess Charlotte. He also captured a series of relaxed portraits of Diana, Princess of Wales just a few months before her death.

The Duchess celebrated her birthday over the weekend, with a party held at the couple's home, Highgrove House, in Gloucestershire. She is expected to spend her special day privately with her family, including children Tom and Laura, her five grandchildren, and her husband.