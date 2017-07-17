Prince William and Kate depart for royal tour with adorable George and Charlotte The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are embarking on a five-day visit

And they're off! Prince William and Kate have left the UK with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte to begin their royal tour of Germany and Poland. The Cambridges will spend five days in the two countries, visiting Warsaw, Gdansk, Berlin, Heidelberg and Hamburg.

William and Kate's trip, taken at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, is being viewed as another Brexit diplomacy tour, helping to maintain and strengthen the UK's relations with Europe as it leaves the EU. Earlier this year, the Duke and Duchess spent two days in Paris where they met former French President Francois Hollande.

The Cambridges are embarking on a five-day tour

The couple, both 35, have asked that this tour allow them opportunities to meet a wide variety of people in both Germany and Poland. In addition to meeting leaders in business, government and civil society, William and Kate will prioritise opportunities to meet the young people of both countries, from entrepreneurs to mental health campaigners, and bright young talents in music and the arts.

Where the Cambridges are travelling on their royal tour

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are expected to make a few appearances

William and Kate have a varied itinerary, starting with a welcome from President Andrzej Duda in the Polish capital on Monday, followed by a visit to the Warsaw Rising Museum. The royals will also meet survivors of the Holocaust and Nazi oppression as they acknowledge the complex 20th century histories of each country. In Poland, they will tour the former Stutthof concentration camp where 65,000 people died at the hands of their captors, and also visit Berlin's Holocaust museum and memorial.

Prior to the trip, a Kensington Palace spokesperson said that George, who turns four this week, and two-year-old Charlotte would accompany their parents on the tour. The spokesperson said: ''The Duke and Duchess are very much looking forward to this tour and are delighted with the exciting and varied programme that has been put together for it. They have decided that their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will travel with them and we expect the children to be seen on at least a couple of occasions over the course of the week."