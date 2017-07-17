Prince William and Kate touch down in private plane with George and Charlotte for royal tour The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will spend the day in Warsaw before visiting Gdansk on Tuesday

The royal tour of Poland and Germany has officially begun! Prince William and Kate, and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, have touched down in Warsaw for the start of their five-day visit. The Cambridges were the picture of happiness as they disembarked from their private jet at Warsaw airport and walked the red carpet, ready to kick off their European tour.

Kate, 35, was her usual elegant self in a pristine white coat by Alexander McQueen. She carried Charlotte in her arms and expertly navigated the plane steps in her favourite nude high heels, while William held onto three-year-old Prince George, who at first seemed reluctant to disembark from the plane. This is William and Kate's first official joint trip to Poland and Germany; the Duke, also 35, made an official visit to Germany last summer.

Kate carried Princess Charlotte in her arms as she arrived in Poland

Many are viewing the royal trip, taken at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, as another Brexit diplomacy tour, helping to maintain and strengthen the UK's relations with Europe as it leaves the EU. Earlier this year, the Duke and Duchess spent two days in Paris where they met former French President Francois Hollande.

The little girl was adorable in a red floral frock

Shortly after touching down, the family were escorted to Belweder Palace, about a 20-minute drive away from the airport, where they were greeted by Poland's President Duda and his wife, First Lady Agata. Leaving George and Charlotte at home in the palace with their nanny Maria Borrallo, William and Kate headed to the Warsaw Rising Museum, which is dedicated to the uprising of 1944 which saw the Polish resistance army attempt to liberate Warsaw from German occupation.

The family are spending two days in Poland

On Monday, William and Kate will also meet young local entrepreneurs at a reception, followed by a garden party held in honour of the Queen. The Cambridges will visit Gdansk on Tuesday, after which they will fly to Germany where they will spend one day each in Berlin, Heidelberg and Hamburg. George and Charlotte will be seen on a number of occasions, most likely as they arrive and depart from both countries, while William and Kate will have jam-packed days scheduled.