WATCH: Prince George is shy to step off plane as royal family arrive in Poland The three-year-old needed a little coaxing from his father, Prince William, as they landed in Poland

Prince George appeared to be feeling a little timid as he arrived in Warsaw, Poland on Monday together with his mum and dad, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as well as his little sister Charlotte for their five-day tour of Poland and Germany. The young Prince, who will celebrate his fourth birthday this Saturday, was seen shying back into the confines of the airplane before Prince William eventually managed to coax him out onto the plane steps.

Waiting at the bottom of the steps for them were Jonathan Knott, Britain's Ambassador to Poland, his wife Angela, and the diplomat's Polish counterpart in Britain, Arkady Rzegocki, among others. George, who dressed in a checked shirt and navy shorts, eventually followed his father out onto the rolled out red carpet but still appeared a little reluctant to greet the dignitaries lined up to welcome them.

Prince George seemed reluctant to leave the plane

William was seen slightly bending down to talk to his son, which appeared to do the job of settling George's nerves. His two-year-old sister Charlotte seemed to have no reservations, arriving confidently in her mother's arms wearing a red and white floral dress – the colours of the Polish flag.

His dad Prince William spoke to him on the runway

Shortly after the arrival, the children were taken to Belweder Palace whilst Kate and William were introduced to Poland's president, Andrzej Duda. The couple then spent the day touring the city, visiting the Warsaw Rising Museum and attending a reception held for local young entrepreneurs. On Monday evening, they will be guests of honour at a garden party held in honour of the Queen's birthday. William is due to give a speech in front of the 600 invited guests. On Tuesday, the royals will travel to Gdansk before continuing the rest of their tour in Germany.