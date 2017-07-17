Kate discusses having another baby during royal tour Is another royal baby on the cards in the near future?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are already the proud parents of three-year-old Prince George and Prince Charlotte, two, but it appears that another baby might well be on the cards in the near future. On the first day of their royal tour of Poland and Germany on Monday, Kate and William discussed babies after receiving a gift for newborns during an event for star-up tech companies in Warsaw. After being handed a cuddly toy designed to sooth small children, the Duchess turned to the Duke and laughed: "We will just have to have more babies."

Duchess Kate joked with Prince William about having more children

Founder of the company, revealed that Kate had made the light-hearted comment after learning that the toys were designed for very young children. "We gave the Duchess some presents for Prince George and Princess Charlotte," she said. Adding, she revealed: "She said they should have more babies, and they laughed."

During their visit to the event, held at The Heart, William and Kate received a cuddly toy to take home for George and Charlotte. Kate also received a T-shirt with the slogan "i'mperfect"; which was part of the company's campaign to encourage mothers not to feel the pressure to be flawless.

Kate carried Princess Charlotte, two, as they arrived in Warsaw

Before leaving, William and Kate also spent time with Polish students, who are currently studying in the U.K. When asked for a selfie, the Duke joked that he was "allergic" to them, but agreed to have a photograph. He then teased Kate, who too posed with some of the students, telling her: "You don't look as clever as the other three."

Throughout their tour, the royal couple plan to travel to Gdansk, Berlin, Heidelberg and Hamburg over the course of their trip. The visit is at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, and will be Prince William and Kate's first official joint visit to Poland and Germany. The Duke of Cambridge made an official visit to Germany last summer.

A Kensington Palace spokesman said: "The Duke and Duchess are very much looking forward to this tour and are delighted with the exciting and varied programme that has been put together for it. They have decided that their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will travel with them and we expect the children to be seen on at least a couple of occasions over the course of the week."