Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew dine out together following Beckham scandal The former couple joined celebrities at 34 Mayfair

More than a decade after they were officially divorced, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew remain on the very best of terms. On Monday evening, the former couple stepped out together for dinner at a top London steakhouse, where they dined amongst celebrities including Anna Friel and her Marcella co-star Ray Panthaki. Sarah and Andrew, who share daughters Princess Beatrice, 28, and Princess Eugenie, 27, together, seemed in high spirits during their evening out. Sarah chose a black dress and a blue blazer for the occasion, while her ex-husband looked smart in a black suit. After enjoying dinner at 34 Mayfair, which offers an eclectic menu of steak, fish and seasonal game, they got into a waiting car together shortly after midnight.

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew headed out for dinner together on Monday night

It comes after the former couple were accused of giving the Beckhams "special treatment" by allowing them to have a princess-themed birthday party for Harper at Buckingham Palace, where they also met Princess Eugenie. Sarah initially released a statement denying claims she had organised the event. Her spokesperson said: "The Duke of York and the York family hosted a private event at the private apartments of the Duke at Buckingham Palace which was privately catered," adding that it was a "private family event" consisting of a "small family tea". A palace spokesperson also clarified: "From time to time members of the royal family who reside at royal residences invite guests to visit privately." They added: "Any costs in terms of refreshments were covered [by Prince Andrew] privately."

Harper Beckham celebrated her sixth birthday with a princess party at Buckingham Palace

Reports that Sarah had actually arranged the party began when a representative for the Beckhams said: "Let me be very clear that this was a private tea party last week that the Duchess of York organised." David Beckham also posted a photo on Instagram explaining that the family has been invited to the palace for a special tea party, and emphasising that the residence wasn’t specifically opened for Harper's birthday.

The Beckham family came under fire from social media users, who questioned why they were granted access to the palace. Dickie Arbiter, the Queen's former press secretary, was also highly-critical of the event. He told the Times: "What a nonsense. What are they doing there? What is Eugenie having a party there for? What is Sarah York doing, having organised it — allegedly? None of them has got a right to be there. Is it being opened up as a theme park? It devalues what the place is all about.

Dad David Beckham shared photos of the special event on his Instagram page

"Why can't Joe Public, when they go in on the Buckingham Palace tour, why can't there have their pictures taken in the quadrangle? That sets a precedent. They don't allow cameras in the summer opening and people can't just walk out in the quadrangle and pose for photographs. So why do the Beckhams get special treatment?"