Kate and her mini-me! Five reasons why Princess Charlotte is growing up to be like her mother

She came into the world two years ago, and has since been charming the world with her sweet nature. On Monday, all eyes were on Princess Charlotte as she emerged from a private plane in her mother's arms at Warsaw airport, ahead of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's five-day tour of Poland and Germany. Here at HELLO! Online, we have decided to take a closer look at Kate's mini-me, and reveal how little Charlotte is growing up to be just like her mum.

All eyes on Prince George and Princess Charlotte as they arrive in Poland for second royal tour

1. Delighting crowds

During every public appearance, Princess Charlotte has managed to crack a smile and wave at royal fans. Arriving in Poland this week, the young royal smiled in her mother's arms and waved to onlookers - taking everything in her stride like a natural! For the Queen's 91st birthday celebrations this year, Charlotte looked delighted as she titled her head to watch the fly-past at the Trooping of the Colour. She happily waved and pointed towards the sky, commanding attention on the balcony at Buckingham Palace.

See how Prince George and Princess Charlotte are inspiring childrenswear designers

2. The clothing effect

There's no denying that the Duchess has a profound influence when it comes to fashion - often dubbed, the 'Kate effect'. And it seems her daughter is following in her footsteps, emerging as a little style icon in her own right. Following the unveiling of her second birthday portrait, the John Lewis Baby Luxury Sheep Cardigan, which she wore, completely sold out on the retailer's website within hours as parents clamoured to get their hands on the £10 jumper. For her first birthday, Charlotte wore a pretty pink dress from M&H and shoes from Early Days. In an interview with HELLO! Online at the time, a representative for the brand opened up the demand of the royal children. "Our factory capacity has been fully booked since Prince George wore our shoes early in 2014 and now the Princess is wearing our shoes, this trend looks set to continue," the brand's rep said.

GALLERY: Prince George and Princess Charlotte - best pictures from Pippa Middleton's wedding

3. Close sibling bond

For Princess Charlotte's first official portraits, which were taken in Norfolk on 6 June 2015, proud big brother Prince George was seen gently kissing his sister's head. More recently, three-year-old George and Charlotte shared a sweet moment of sibling bonding as they arrived at Pippa Middleton's wedding in May. Playing page boy and bridesmaid on their aunt's big day, George was seen helping his little sister with her flower heart before they accompanied the bride down the aisle.

Princess Charlotte: who does she most look like?

4. Similar facial features

When Princess Charlotte was born there was much talk about who she would take after - her mother Kate or her father Prince William. But when the first pictures of the royal tot arrived, it was clear Princess Charlotte had inherited her mum's pretty genes. The mother-and-daughter duo share the same dark features, big eyes and cute button nose. Photos of Kate and Kate's mum Carole Middleton as young girls show the same nose shape. It seems Charlotte also takes after her mum's side of the family with her defined brows and sweeping thick hair.

Loading the player...

STORY: Kate reveals Princess Charlotte is 'in charge' of big brother Prince George

5. Love of sports

Kate has often opened up about her love for tennis, having made several visits to Wimbledon over the years, and more recently, taking over as Wimbledon patron from the Queen. Last year, the Duchess revealed that Charlotte has a newfound love of horses - something which is shared by generations of royals. During a conversation at Buckingham Palace with equestrian triple-gold medallist Natasha Baker, the mother-of-two admitted that her little girl has a "passion" for horses. After chatting with the royal, Natasha revealed: "[The Duchess] said Charlotte is really enjoying her riding which is great to hear, and I said we may see her here on a line-up in 20 years' time."