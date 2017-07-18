Why Kate's private secretary Rebecca Priestley is not returning for another royal tour Rebecca Deacon has worked with the Duchess of Cambridge since 2012

For the Duchess of Cambridge's private secretary, Rebecca Priestley née Deacon, this royal tour to Poland and Germany is a particularly special one. It marks the last time she will be abroad with Prince William and Kate in an official working capacity as she is due to leave her post this summer. Kensington Palace confirmed the news in March, and it seems only fitting that Kate's right-hand woman, who has worked for the royal family for ten years, should end her role on a high.

Rebecca will most likely take leave in the next few weeks, after the tour ends on Friday. She has been at Kate's side since 2012, organising official programmes and engagements and ensuring the Duchess is briefed on who she will meet. At public events such as walkabouts, Rebecca is always a few metres behind Kate, waiting discreetly for the royal to hand her gifts, flowers and cards she receives from members of the public. Rebecca has travelled all over the world with Prince William and Kate, joining them on tours to Australia, New Zealand and Canada. Prior to this, Rebecca worked for Prince Harry's charity Sentebale.

In March, a Kensington Palace spokesperson confirmed: "After a decade of service to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry, Rebecca Deacon will be stepping down as private secretary to the Duchess of Cambridge. She plans to leave the household in the summer. Their Royal Highnesses are incredibly grateful for all the hard work and support Rebecca has provided over the past ten years and wish her well in the next phase of her career."

A couple of weeks after the announcement, Rebecca tied the knot with her fiancé Adam Priestley. The couple said "I do" in the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace, an exclusive venue only available to those with a direct link to the royal family. Rebecca wore a beautiful cowl-necked wedding gown with her hair swept back in an elegant up-do to celebrate her big day.