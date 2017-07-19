The Cambridges wave goodbye to Poland as they jet off to Berlin The family are travelling to Berlin for the second leg of their royal tour

Royal fans got another glimpse of Prince George and Princess Charlotte on Wednesday morning, as the siblings joined the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to embark on the second leg of their royal tour. The family departed Warsaw airport on their private charter plane, taking time to wave goodbye to their hosts before boarding.

The royals were all colour co-ordinated for the occasion, in tonal shades of blue. Kate looked typically stylish in a cobalt coat - believed to be from Catherine Walker - Kiki McDonough jewellery and nude court shoes. The Duchess appeared in good spirits as she walked hand-in-hand with Prince George and Princess Charlotte to board their flight. The two-year-old looked adorable in a baby blue floral summer dress, while her brother Prince George, who turns four on Saturday, was dressed in navy shorts and a pale blue short-sleeved shirt. He held hands with his parents Prince William and Kate as they prepared to depart.

The royals were colour co-ordinated for their departure from Warsaw

It is the first time the youngsters have been seen in public since their arrival in Poland on Monday afternoon. Prince George and Princess Charlotte are believed to have been spending time with their nanny Maria Borrallo at Belweder Palace in Warsaw while their parents embarked on a series of engagements across the city. However they wouldn't have been short of entertainment judging by the photos posted on Twitter by Poland's President Duda.

Belweder Palace was decked out especially in honour of the Cambridge's stay, and filled with toys and games fit for a prince and princess, such as a mini tepee, a bicycle, a pram and doll, and more than one rocking chair. President Duda also gave Twitter users a glimpse of the amazing outdoor play area. Two slides – one pink and one blue – have been installed in the expansive garden, complete with steps, a climbing frame and fun lookout points for the children.

The family are travelling to Germany for the second part of their royal tour

The family will begin the second leg of their royal tour in Germany with an official welcome at Berlin Airport, before Prince William and Kate later pay a visit to the Brandenburg gate and Holocaust Memorial. Later in the afternoon they will visit Strassenkinder, a charity which supports young children from disadvantaged backgrounds, before meeting with the Federal President at Bellevue Palace Gardens.

The Duke and Duchess will end their busy day at the Queen's Birthday Garden Party at the Ambassador's Residence, where Prince William is expected to give a speech.