As prominent members of the British royal family, Prince William and his wife Kate are used to a high level of protection. But the close security they have experienced during their ongoing tour of Poland and Germany this week seems to have been dramatically heightened, with the couple constantly guarded by alert security officers. On previous tours, William and Kate have been escorted by a discreet team of protection officers, who, more often than not, are able to blend into the background. However, their time in Poland this week saw an outward display of close security, with officers extremely visible as they carried out checks and routines, and even walking alongside the Cambridges' car.

Security has been much more prominent during William and Kate's time in Poland

A series of terror incidents in Britain in recent months has likely prompted the decision to beef up the couple's security detail. The royal visit is being viewed as a Brexit diplomacy tour, helping to maintain and strengthen the UK's relations with Europe, and organisers will have pulled out all the stops to ensure the tour runs as smoothly as possible.

The royal couple were escorted by a visible team of protection officers

Victoria Murphy, royal correspondent for the Mirror, who has been in Poland, said: "I have covered a lot of royal tours and I can't think of another one where the security presence has been as visible. At events we are seeing security people sometimes every few feet, even walking alongside the car which we wouldn't normally see. Bearing in mind that when the VIPs arrive at an event we are often already in a secure area with our bags having been checked. Of course they are only doing their jobs, but we are used to security presence being a bit more discreet."

William, Kate and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, arrived in Poland on Monday afternoon, and the royal couple embarked on a series of engagements across Warsaw before the family departed the city on Wednesday, ready for the second leg of their tour in Germany.