Princess Charlotte takes her royal duties seriously with first diplomatic handshake in Berlin The royal family received an official welcome at Berlin Airport

On Wednesday morning, Prince William and Kate, along with their children Prince George and Prince Charlotte, received a warm welcome as they arrived in Berlin for the second leg of their royal tour of Poland and Germany. William and George stepped out the plane first, with little George rubbing his eyes - no doubt tired from the journey.

Kate, who was greeted off the plane with a bouquet of flowers, followed behind holding Charlotte's hand. The adorable two-year-old delighted waiting officials by copying her mum and giving her first diplomatic handshake as the Cambridges were officially welcomed to Germany.

Prince George appeared tired after his plane journey

The Cambridges were all colour co-ordinated for the occasion, in tonal shades of blue. Kate looked typically stylish in a new cobalt coat by Catherine Walker in cornflour blue, the same colour as the flower of Germany. To accessorise, she looked fabulous in Kiki McDonough jewellery and nude court shoes by Gianvito Rossi. Meanwhile Charlotte looked sweet in a floral summer dress in baby blue teamed with coordinating shoes and a matching bow in her hair, while three-year-old George, who turns four on Saturday, looked smart in navy shorts, and a pale blue short-sleeved shirt and patent lace up shoes.

The Cambridges recieved a warm welcome when they arrived in Berlin

Many are viewing the royal trip, taken at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, as another Brexit diplomacy tour, helping to maintain and strengthen the UK's relations with Europe as it leaves the EU. Earlier this year, the Duke and Duchess spent two days in Paris where they met former French President Francois Hollande.

Princess Charlotte looked delighted with her flowers

During their time in the German capital, Prince William and Kate will pay a visit to the Brandenburg gate and Holocaust Memorial. Later in the afternoon they will visit Strassenkinder, a charity which supports young children from disadvantaged backgrounds, before meeting with the Federal President at Bellevue Palace Gardens.

The family appeared in Berlin in colour co-ordinating outfits

The Duke and Duchess will end their busy day by attending the Queen's Birthday Garden Party at the Ambassador's Residence, where Prince William is expected to give a speech.

