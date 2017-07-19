Princess Charlotte shows impeccable manners with a curtsy on royal tour The Princess looked adorable as she curtsied to the diplomats

Princess Charlotte may only be two, but she already appears to be getting to grips with royal protocol. The toddler showed her impeccable manners while departing Poland for the second leg of the royal tour on Wednesday, where she was seen curtsying to the diplomats who had gathered to bid them farewell.

The fourth-in-line to the throne held the Duchess of Cambridge's hand as they were greeted on the tarmac, and bobbed into a sweet curtsy after she was prompted by her mother. Princess Charlotte also later delighted waiting officials upon their arrival in Berlin by copying her mum and giving a diplomatic handshake as they disembarked their plane.

Princess Charlotte gave a curtsy to the officials at Warsaw airport

The two-year-old looked sweet in a floral summer dress in baby blue teamed with co-ordinating shoes by Spanish childrenswear designer Doña Carmen bebés, and one of her signature Amaia Kids bows. Three-year-old George, who turns four on Saturday, looked smart in navy shorts, and a pale blue short-sleeved shirt and patent lace up shoes by British company Start-rite Shoes.

Meanwhile Kate was also dressed in blue; the Duchess looked typically stylish in a new cobalt coat by Catherine Walker in cornflour blue, the same colour as the flower of Germany. To accessorise, she looked fabulous in Kiki McDonough jewellery and nude court shoes by Gianvito Rossi. A Jimmy Choo bag completed her look.

The two-year-old delighted officials by giving a diplomatic handshake

During their time in the German capital, Prince William and Kate will pay a visit to the Brandenburg gate and Holocaust Memorial. Later in the afternoon they will visit Strassenkinder, a charity which supports young children from disadvantaged backgrounds, before meeting with the Federal President at Bellevue Palace Gardens. The Duke and Duchess will end their busy day by attending the Queen's Birthday Garden Party at the Ambassador's Residence, where Prince William is expected to give a speech.