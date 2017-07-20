Prince William and Kate have fun making pretzels – find out who made them best! The royal couple had enjoyed making the popular German delicacy

Prince William and Kate enjoyed putting their culinary skills to the test on Thursday while in the German city of Heidelberg. The royal couple were given a lesson in making pretzels – a popular delicacy in the country, while at a traditional German market in the central square. And while the duo were both praised by local baker, Andreas Gobes, on their pastry making skills, it appears that Kate was "a little bit more talented" than her husband when it came to the finished product. "Catherine was a little bit more talented than William but they both did a great job. This type of pretzel is a speciality for the region so we wanted to show them that. In this region it has a special shape - thin arms and a thick body - with salt and it's red brown colour," he said.

Kate and William had fun making pretzels in Heidelberg

As ever, Kate looked immaculate, turning heads in a sunflower yellow lace fit and flare dress from Jenny Packham - one of her favourite designers. The mum-of-two pared back the vibrant summery dress with a nude clutch bag and co-ordinating Monsoon wedges. With her freshly-cut hair styled into loose waves and natural make-up, it was another beautiful look from the Duchess, who has impressed with her on-trend, and thoughtful, sartorial choices throughout the royal tour of Poland and Germany.

Kate and William put their skills to the test with a masterclass in pretzel making

Earlier in the day, the Duke and Duchess visited the German Cancer Research Institute where they were shown the world acclaimed work being carried out. Later on, Kate and William they will participate in arguably one of the most exciting engagements of the trip – a rowing race along the river – before ending the day at a reception at Clärchens Ballhaus, the last original dancehall in Berlin.

Kate wore sunshine yellow on the fourth day of the royal tour

Many are viewing the royal trip, taken at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, as another Brexit diplomacy tour, helping to maintain and strengthen the UK's relations with Europe as it leaves the EU. Earlier this year, the Duke and Duchess spent two days in Paris where they met former French President Francois Hollande.