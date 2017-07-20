Loading the player...

How Prince George and Princess Charlotte have stolen the show on Royal tour - watch video The royal family are on a five-day tour of Poland and Germany this week

There's no denying that Prince George and Princess Charlotte managed to steal the limelight during this week's royal tour in Poland and Germany. As they touched down at Warsaw airport on Monday afternoon, young George looked overwhelmed when emerging from his private plane. After a little encouragement from his father Prince William, the three-year-old royal stayed close to his father and held his hand while stepping down the steps. His little sister was carried down the steps by their mother Kate, and she happily waved at onlookers upon her arrival.

Royal fans got another glimpse of Prince George and Princess Charlotte on Wednesday morning, as the siblings joined the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to embark on the second leg of their royal tour. The family departed Warsaw airport on their private charter plane, taking time to wave goodbye to their hosts before boarding. After their flight, William and George stepped out the plane first, with little George rubbing his eyes - no doubt tired from the journey. He was then seen tugging at his mum's skirt as she made her way along the receiving line on arrival at Berlin Tegel Airport.

Prince George looked overwhelmed after arriving in Berlin

Kate, who was greeted off the plane with a bouquet of flowers, followed behind holding Charlotte's hand, who also received her first official miniature bouquet. The adorable two-year-old delighted waiting officials by copying her mum and giving a diplomatic handshake as the Cambridges were officially welcomed to Germany. The fourth-in-line to the throne held the Duchess' hand as they were greeted on the tarmac, and bobbed into a sweet curtsy after she was prompted by her mother. During the course of the five-day tour of Germany and Poland it is believed that Prince George and Princess Charlotte are spending time with their nanny Maria Borrallo, while their parents carry out a series of official engagements.