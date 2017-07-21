Prince William and Kate dazzle crowds on final day of royal tour in Germany The royal family will end their five-day tour of Poland and Germany on Friday

After a successful few days touring Poland and Germany, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are preparing to say farewell to their overseas well-wishers. The royal couple looked picture perfect as they boarded a train to Hamburg from Berlin where they will visit the city's Maritime Museum. Surrounded by royal watchers, Prince William and Kate appeared to be in great spirits ahead of their final few engagements.

The royals looked picture perfect as they boarded a train to Hamburg from Berlin on Friday

Kate, 35, oozed elegance in a chic lilac dress, which she teamed with a red clutch and nude suede heels. With her brunette tresses left loose in glossy waves, the mother-of-two drew attention to her pretty facial features with subtle tones of makeup. William, 35, looked typically smart in a tailored navy suit, which was styled with a crisp white shirt and a patterned silk tie.

Kate, 35, dazzled crowds in lilac on the final day of royal tour in Germany

The royal couple will then travel to the Elbphilarmonie Concert Hall to listen to a special performance given by the Hamburg Symphony Orchestra for the children of Hamburg in the Elbphilarmonie. Their final engagement before flying back to the UK, will see them tour the Airbus training facilities and meet with apprentices, before viewing the final assembly line of an A320 aircraft.

On Thursday evening, William and Kate were guests of honour at a special reception at Clärchens Ballhaus, one of Berlin's last remaining old ballrooms. Kate looked immaculate in a vibrant green print midi dress adorned with a striking eagle print pattern, seemingly paying tribute to Germany’s emblem. Earlier on, the royal couple participated in a boat race as they continued with their whistle-stop royal tour in Heidelberg.