Excited Prince George and Princess Charlotte join their parents for final royal tour engagement The Cambridges visited the Airbus facilities in Hamburg as the royal tour came to a close

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge thrilled royal fans on Friday by bringing their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte along with them for their final engagement of the royal tour. Prince William and Kate were joined by their adorable children as they completed their tour of the Airbus training facilities in Hamburg, and the little ones truly stole the show.

Prince George, who turns four on Saturday, is known to be a big fan of planes and looked excited as he boarded a helicopter. The youngster was dressed in a long-sleeved checked shirt and navy blue shorts to tour the facilities with his parents ahead of their departure.

The family were reunited for the final engagement of their royal tour

Meanwhile Princess Charlotte walked alongside her mum at the Airbus centre, where they met with apprentices and had the opportunity to see the final assembly line of an A320 aircraft. The two-year-old was dressed in a pretty floral dress and was spotted rubbing her eyes, possibly tired after her busy week.

Princess Charlotte joined her mum on the final royal tour engagement

It marks the third time the royal siblings have been seen during the royal tour; they were first spotted as they disembarked their flight at Warsaw Airport on Monday, and again when they travelled to Berlin on Wednesday, when Princess Charlotte delighted officials by giving her first diplomatic handshake and a sweet curtsy as a thank you to her hosts.

George appeared excited as he boarded a plane

The Duke and Duchess have had an action-packed final day of their royal tour, which started when they boarded a train to Hamburg from Berlin for a visit to the city's maritime museum. From there they travelled to the Elbphilarmonie Concert Hall to listen to a special performance given by the Hamburg Symphony Orchestra for the children of Hamburg in the Elbphilarmonie.

