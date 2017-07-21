Prince George and Princess Charlotte steal the show with a final royal handshake The two young royals delighted fans as they prepared to fly to the UK

Prince George and Princess Charlotte may only be little, but the adorable siblings certainly made a big impact during the royal tour. The youngest members of the Cambridge family yet again stole the show as they prepared to return to the UK with their parents, Prince William and Kate, on Friday afternoon.

Charlotte gave another royal handshake before returning home

George, who turns four on Saturday, was dressed in a smart red checked shirt, navy shorts patent lace up shoes. The little prince was seen taking a peek at the interior of a H145 and H135 before waving goodbye to the German city.

Prince George looked delighted on the eve of his fourth birthday

Charlotte, meanwhile, looked adorable in a pink and white polka dot smock dress believed to be from Liberty, a co-ordinating bow and red Mary Jane shoes. The little girl was captured giving another royal handshake as she prepared to make the journey back home.

The adorable youngsters have been stealing the show throughout the royal tour

George and Charlotte were last spotted on Wednesday as they arrived in Berlin with their parents on day three of the royal tour. William and George were seen disembarking the plane first, with little George rubbing his eyes - no doubt tired from the journey. He was then seen tugging at his mum's skirt as she made her way along the receiving line on arrival at Berlin Tegel Airport.

Charlotte followed behind holding Kate’s hand, and both mother and daughter were welcomed with individual bouquets of flowers. The adorable little girl delighted waiting officials by copying her mum and giving a diplomatic handshake as the Cambridges were officially welcomed to Germany. She even bobbed into a sweet curtsy, after being prompted by her mother.

Throughout the five-day tour of Germany and Poland, George and Charlotte were cared for by their long-time nanny Maria Borrallo, who stayed with her young charges while their parents carried out a series of official engagements.