In the first video clip from the documentary, Prince Harry reveals this is the first time the brothers have spoken together about Diana as a mother. Looking at an old photograph of a young Diana holding William as a toddler, Prince William says to Harry: “Believe it or not you and I are both in this photograph. You are in the tummy.” Clearly full of emotion at reliving the past, Harry goes on to comment: “Arguably, probably a little bit too raw up until this point. It's still raw.”

William revealed that not many days pass where he doesn’t think about his mother Diana, who tragically died in a car accident in Paris 20 years ago. The elder Prince says: “Her 20th anniversary year feels like a good time to... remember, you know all the good things about her and hopefully provide maybe a different side to her that others haven't seen before. We felt, you know, incredibly loved, Harry and I… and I'm very grateful that that love still - still feels there.”

The second video clip shows that other side to Diana that the Princes loved so dearly – her sense of fun. Harry explains: “Our mother was a total kid through and through. One of her mottos to me was, you know, "you can be as naughty as you want, just don't get caught". She was one of the naughtiest parents. She would come and watch us play football and, you know, smuggle sweets into our socks.”

Prince William recalls one particularly funny incident when Diana arranged for him to meet some very famous supermodels. He says: “There's a couple of memories I have that are particularly funny. Just outside this room where we are now, she organised, when I came home from school… to have Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell waiting at the top of the stairs. I was probably a 12 or 13 year old boy who had posters of them on his wall.” William remembers how he turned red with embarrassment and almost fell down the stairs on his way up. “I was completely and utterly sort of awestruck.”

