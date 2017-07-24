Prince William reveals he talks to George and Charlotte about ‘Granny Diana’ and says: ‘She’d love the children to bits’ The Prince spoke about his mother Diana in a new ITV documentary

Prince William has spoken openly about his mother Diana in a new ITV documentary, which airs on Monday. In the programme, the Prince reveals how he keeps the memory of his mother alive for his own children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The film called Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, celebrates the life and work of the Princess twenty years after her death and features interviews with Princes William and Harry, along with famous names including Sir Elton John, Rihanna and Diana’s brother Earl Spencer.

Princess Diana with a young Prince William

Speaking about his children George and Charlotte in the film, William tells how he constantly talks to them about ‘Granny Diana’. The Prince says: “So we've got more photos up round the house now of her and we talk about her a bit and stuff. And it's hard because obviously Catherine didn't know her, so she cannot really provide that - that level of detail. So I - I do regularly put George or Charlotte to bed, talk about her and just try and remind them that there are two grandmothers, there were two grandmothers in their lives, and so it's important that they - they know who she was and that she existed.”

Princes William and Harry as children

In the programme, William also imagines what his mother may have been like as a grandmother to George and Charlotte, and says that her sense of fun would have caused chaos in the house. The Duke reveals: “She'd be a nightmare grandmother, absolute nightmare. She'd love the children to bits, but she'd be an absolute nightmare. She'd come and go and she'd come in probably at bath time, cause an amazing amount of scene, bubbles everywhere, bathwater all over the place and - and then leave.”

Princess Diana with her son prince Harry

Prince Harry joins Sir Elton John in the film to talk about Diana’s work with AIDS charity London Lighthouse. The pair speak about Diana’s ability to make everyone feel at ease and reassured. Sir Elton says: “It was considered to be a gay disease and for someone who was within the Royal Family and who was a woman, and who was straight, to have someone care from the other side, was an incredible gift.”

Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy is on Monday at 9pm on ITV.