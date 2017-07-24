Swedish royal family send summer greetings with gorgeous photo Crown Princess Victoria, Princess Madeleine and Princess Sofia of Sweden were joined by their families

The Swedish royal palace has released a beautiful portrait of the whole family to celebrate the summer season. King Carl XVI Gustaf and his wife Queen Silvia are joined by their children, their children's partners and their gorgeous grandchildren in the sweet snap, which was shared on the family's official Instagram account with the caption: "The royal family wishes everyone a happy summer from Solliden Castle in Öland."

Queen Silvia, 73, takes centre stage as she poses in front of Solliden Palace, the royals' official summer residence. But the age-defying queen is nearly outshone by her adorable grandchildren who sit beside her: five-year-old Princess Estelle – her eldest grandchild – and Prince Nicolas, two. To the left of the picture, Princess Madeleine poses with her daughter Princess Leonore perched on her lap, while husband Chris O'Neill stands in the background.

Kungafamiljen önskar glad sommar från Sollidens slott på Öland. 📷: Jonas Ekströmer/Kungahuset.se

The Swedish royals are spending summer at Solliden Palace

Next to Chris is Madeleine's brother Prince Carl Philip, who stands alongside his pregnant wife Princess Sofia and their baby boy Prince Alexander. King Carl XVI Gustaf and Prince Daniel make up the back row of the portrait, while Crown Princess Victoria poses on the other side of the bench and cradles her son, Prince Oscar.

The royals traditionally spend the summer months at Solliden Palace on the island of Öland in southern Sweden. Earlier this month, they were in Stockholm to celebrate Princess Victoria's milestone 40th birthday. The family were out in full force to mark their future queen's big day, which included a thanksgiving service at the royal chapel, followed by a gun-salute and a carriage ride around the city. Victoria's celebrations were held over a weekend, in Stockholm, Borgholm city and Solliden Palace.