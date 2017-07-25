Prince Albert offers relationship advice to Prince Harry The Monaco royal reveals how Meghan Markle's acting career can help like mum Grace Kelly's

Prince Albert knows a thing two about Hollywood-royal relationships. The 59-year-old's mother, silver screen star Grace Kelly married his father Prince Rainier of Monaco in a fairytale wedding back in 1956. Given his mum and dad's successful romance, the Monaco royal has some words of advice for another couple following in the footsteps of his parents — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Albert's mother, Hollywood star Grace Kelly, married his father Prince Rainier in 1956 Photo: AFP/Getty Images

"They seem to be doing okay for now," Albert told People magazine. "The only kind of advice I can offer is the British expression: ‘Keep calm and carry on.'" The British royal and his American girlfriend began dating last summer. Albert, who married former Olympic swimmer Charlene Wittstock in 2011, admitted that bringing anyone into royal circles and mastering protocol "is a pretty tough act," adding, "Especially in the British royal family, which is scrutinised by the press as no one's been."

While Harry and Meghan will "sooner or later" be subject to intense press coverage, Albert noted that the Suits star's career should help. He said, "Being an actress, in a way, gets you a little prepared but nothing really can prepare you for the constant pace of it. Particularly now that the pace has changed so much. It’s hard for anyone to handle."

Harry and Meghan began dating last summer Photo: 2017 REX Shutterstock /The Grosby Group

Albert's own mother felt slightly prepared for her royal life thanks to her Hollywood roles. "Mum said being an actress did prepare you a little," Princess Caroline's brother recalled. "It familiarised you a little with the press. But the press was a little more respectful in those days. The press, mostly the photographers, seems to have changed."

"Mum taught us that you have to do all you can to protect your private life," Albert continued. "But you also have to face the press at some points. When we went on family holidays together, we would take an hour on the first morning and give that to the photographers. We let them have that hour and in return they would let us go on with our lives during the vacation." For now, Grace Kelly's son thinks Harry and Meghan "are doing a pretty good job."