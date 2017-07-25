Prince Harry says he would dress his children in the same 'bizarre' way Princess Diana used to The 32-year-old Prince recalled his childhood memories in ITV's new documentary, Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy

Prince Harry has poked fun at the 'bizarre' outfits his mother Diana, Princess of Wales chose for himself and his older brother Prince William when they were children. Harry was recalling his favourite childhood memories in ITV's new documentary, Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, which aired on Monday night, when he revealed he would like to ask his late mother one question.

"One thing I would love to ask her now," said Harry, smiling. "I genuinely think she got satisfaction out of dressing myself and William up in the most bizarre outfits – normally matching. It was weird shorts and little shiny shoes with the old clip on. Looking back at the photos it just makes me laugh and I think, 'How could you do that to us?'

CLICK TO VIEW FULL GALLERY

Prince Harry stars in a new ITV documentary about his mother Diana

"And funnily enough we got to the age when William would turn around and go, 'This is ridiculous, I'm the older brother. Why do I have to be dressed the same as him?' And I'm sort of thinking, 'Hang on a second, if you're going to dress differently, I'm not going to be the only person dressed like this. This is ridiculous!'" Harry, who has been dating Suits actress Meghan Markle for one year, added: "I like to think she had great fun dressing us up, I'm sure that wasn't it, but I sure as hell am going to dress my kids up the same way."

In the moving documentary, William, 35, and Harry, 32, spoke openly about their mother and shared their favourite memories. The royal siblings gave viewers a rare glimpse at never-before-seen childhood photos featuring Diana as a new mum. Sifting through the album at home, Harry was seen saying: "Happy memories, big, smiley faces. She smothered us with love, that's for sure."

"I genuinely think she got satisfaction out of dressing myself and William up in the most bizarre outfits – normally matching," said Harry

The Prince added: "To myself and William, she was just the best mother ever. She would just engulf you and squeeze you as tight as possible and being as short as I was then, there was no escape, you were there for as long as she wanted to hold you. Even talking about it now, I can feel the hugs that she used to give us. I miss that feeling, I miss having that mother to give you those hugs and that compassion that everyone needs. Behind closed doors, she was a very loving, caring mother and an incredibly funny person. I think she lived a lot of her life, especially in private, through us and I think that childish fun element really came out when she was spending time with us."

The royal siblings have opened up about their beloved mother

Don't miss HELLO!'s ultimate souvenir edition celebrating the Queen of Hearts, on sale now. Look back at her life through 148 pages of beautiful images and revealing interviews with those who knew Diana best. Her fashion, her inspirational charity work and love for the sons who now carry her flame forward — it's all there in this unmissable HELLO! special.