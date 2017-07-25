Prince Harry reveals he's only cried twice about his mum Princess Diana since her death The Prince, 32, said that he cried at Princess Diana's funeral in 1997 and only one other time

Prince Harry has spoken about losing his mother Diana, Princess of Wales and the way he has dealt with her death. The Prince was only 12 when his mum passed away in Paris and speaking in ITV's new documentary, Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, Harry admitted that he has been locking his grief in. Diana was buried in private at her family home, Althorp House, on an island on a lake, following a service at Westminster Abbey in London in 1997.

"The first time I cried was at the funeral on the island," said Harry. "And only since then, maybe once more. There's a lot of grief that still needs to be… to be let out. I was so young, I grew up thinking that not having a mum was normal. I think it was a classic case of, don't let yourself think about your mum and the grief and the hurt that comes with it, because it's never going to bring her back and it's only going to make you more sad.

"People deal with grief in different ways and my way of dealing with it was basically shutting it out, locking it out. The ten years I was in the army, I sort of dug my head in the sand. It was just white noise."

Prince William, 35, has starred alongside his brother in the moving documentary, which aired on Monday night ahead of the Princess' 20th death anniversary next month. Of losing his mother, William said: "There's nothing like it in the world, there really isn't. It's like an earthquake's just run through the house, through your life and everything. Your mind is completely split. And it took me a while for it to actually sink in."

The future King, who was 15 at the time, added: "My heart goes out to all the people who have lost all their loved ones in the world. It does connect you in a very sad club that you don't want to be a member of, but you do all have a shared pain you can immediately understand and see in anyone when you meet them."

