Did Prince William get Cindy Crawford confused for Claudia Schiffer? The Princes shared their fondest memories of their mother

Prince William and Prince Harry gave royal fans a candid insight into their childhood this week, as they have shared some of their fondest memories of "naughty" Princess Diana. On Monday night's ITV documentary, the Duke of Cambridge recalled one particularly funny incident when Diana arranged for him to meet some very famous supermodels. He claimed that Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford all paid a special visit. But, Christy has since taken to Twitter to reveal that it was Claudia Schiffer who was invited - not Cindy.

I remember it well. It was Claudia Schiffer, not Cindy Crawford though. Diana adored those boys. https://t.co/REcLZCm53x — Christy Turlington (@CTurlington) July 23, 2017

After a fan brought her attention to William's surprising revelation, 48-year-old Christy tweeted: "I remember it well. It was Claudia Schiffer, not Cindy Crawford though. Diana adored those boys." HELLO! Online has contacted representatives for all the models for comment. In the footage, William had shared: "There's a couple of memories I have that are particularly funny. Just outside this room where we are now, she organised, when I came home from school… to have Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell waiting at the top of the stairs."

WATCH: Clips of Princes William and Harry remembering their mum Diana

Remembering how he turned red with embarrassment, he added: "I was probably a 12 or 13-year-old boy who had posters of them on his wall. And I went bright red and didn't know what to say and sort of fumbled and I think I pretty much fell down the stairs on the way up. I was completely and utterly sort of awestruck." Although Cindy and Claudia are yet to comment, Cindy did take to her social media page to retweet a post which showed Prince William recount the story. Ahead of the show, Naomi tweeted: "Thinking of #PrinceWilliam and #PrinceHarry. A beautiful mother in and out #Diana #gonebutnotforgotten."