Luxembourg royals evacuated from summer house in France after wildfire rages A palace spokesperson said the family were evacuated at 1 o'clock in the morning

Luxembourg's royal family were evacuated from their summer house at one o'clock this morning following wildfires that have blazed across the south of France. A palace spokesperson confirmed that Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, as well as Henri's father Jean and other members of the family including children, were evacuated from their property in the French town of Cabasson. A huge fire broke out in the nearby Bormes-les-Mimosas area.

A palace statement announced that the royals were moved to a secure location by French authorities. They will remain there until it is safe to return to their holiday home. The Grand Duke and Grand Duchess, and their family, are safe. The royals went on to thank emergency services, local police, fire services and the mayor of Bormes-les-Mimosas for their help and efficiency.

Fires have broken out in the south of France

Over 10,000 people were evacuated from south-eastern France overnight, officials said. Hundreds of firefighters were deployed to the area to tackle the blaze, which has so far destroyed 4,000 hectares of land. "The evacuations, at least 10,000, followed the progression of the fire," a fire official told the AFP news agency. "It's an area that doubles or triples its population in summer." One of the worst fires is raging in an area near the popular, glitzy resort of Saint-Tropez.

The Grand Duchess and Grand Duke have been evacuated

Before the fire broke out, Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa were enjoying their summer break in the south of France. It's not clear who the couple are holidaying with, but Henri, 62, and Maria Teresa, 61, have five children and four grandchildren. Earlier this year, it was announced that their son Prince Louis was divorcing his wife Princess Tessy, with whom he has two sons.