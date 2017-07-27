Princess Märtha Louise of Norway's ex-husband unveils portrait of daughter Ari Behn showed off his latest masterpiece on his Instagram account

A painting for his little Princess! Princess Märtha Louise of Norway's ex-husband Ari Behn showed off his latest masterpiece on his Instagram account on Tuesday, July 25. The dad-of-three shared a beautiful portrait he painted of one of his and Märtha’s daughters. "Painting 200x50 cm #behn#daughter," the artist simply captioned the post.

It's unclear which of the former couple's three daughters — Maud, 14, Leah, 12, and Emma, 8, — Ari painted, though he depicted one of his little girls wearing a tiara. Queen Sonja and King Harald V's daughter, 45, announced last August that she was splitting from her husband of 14 years.

The royal shares daughters Emma, Leah and Maud with her ex-husband Photo: Nigel Waldron/ Getty Images

In a statement at the time, Märtha said: "Life does not always go smoothly. Both Ari and I have experienced this... These days we were mainly apart. We are ending the marriage but we are remaining together in parenthood." She added, "We have tried everything for a long time and we still cannot be where we were before, making it impossible for us to continue. We feel guilty because we are no longer able to create the safe harbour that our children deserve. But we hope and believe that we will manage to hold on to friendship through what lies ahead."