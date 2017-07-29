Why Prince William and Kate are being urged not to have third baby by children's organisation – read the open letter The San Francisco-based company, Having Kids, wrote an open letter to Prince George and Princess Charlotte's parents

A San-Francisco based children's organisation, Having Kids, has written an open letter to Prince William and Kate, urging the royal couple not to have another baby. The company, which promotes smaller families, has posted the letter on their official website, "respectfully" asking the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to "consider forgoing having a third child".

The letter, signed by the company's president Carter Dillard and executive director Anne Green, noted the influence that Prince William and Kate have as public figures, and the power they have to "model a sustainable small family". The letter cited environmental reasons like climate change, economic equality and the distribution of resources.

Prince William and Kate are the proud parents to George and Charlotte

It continued: "Of course, we know that Prince George and Princess Charlotte are certain to have wonderful lives, protected from the deprivations of poverty and the threat of environmental degradation. They will receive optimal amounts of care and attention, as well as the best possible education. But the same can't be said of every future child."

The letter concluded by explaining the Fair Start family planning model. It read: "Rather than having a third or more children, families consider forgoing another child and taking part of the substantial resources saved to help a different family plan a fair start in life for their child. The point is simply this: Family planning should be child-centred, and the Fair Start model is a serious move towards ensuring all children get the equal opportunities in life they deserve. And that they do so in a healthy, safe, and greener environment."

The family recently pictured on tour in Germany

Prince William and Kate, both 35, have not responded to the open letter, which comes shortly after the Duchess commented that they should have another baby. The doting parents were on a royal tour of Poland and Germany last week when they were gifted a small toy designed to soothe babies and infants. Kate, who has a son George, four, and daughter Charlotte, two, turned to her husband and laughed, saying: "We will just have to have more babies."

Loading the player...

Naturally, the open letter has prompted a mixed reaction from royal watchers and members of the public, with some saying the organisation has no right to "interfere" with the Cambridges' affairs. Others commented that the letter had "well-articulated statements and rationales" for why families should have fewer children.

Having Kids has since responded following the backlash, explaining why they focused on the royal couple. They said William and Kate can lead by example, given their public stature, and that "the impact the wealthiest families have on the environment dwarfs the impact of children born in the developing world". It concluded: "Given exponential growth, large families – wherever they may be – are simply not sustainable."