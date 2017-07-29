Prince Harry has been secretly jamming with The Killers for 10 years! The 32-year-old Prince most recently attended The Killers’ show at Hyde Park earlier this month

Who knew he was such a fan? Prince Harry has apparently been having secret jam sessions with The Killers for over a decade, after first meeting them at one of their concerts. Drummer Ronnie Vannucci revealed that the band have had "a lot of long nights" with the royal. Speaking in a new interview with The Sun, Ronnie, 41, said: "He just showed up at a show one time and we got along. I mean, it's been ten years I guess."

The musician added that Harry's unnamed royal cousins have also taken part and that they're "all just regular dudes". The US rocker explained: "It's safe to say we didn't grow up with the sort of bedazzlement of having a royal family or anything, so I wasn't educated in what it means to know these people first. Maybe that's what made things cool. It was just like, 'Hey, man'."

The Prince meeting Brandon Flowers from The Killers

Harry, 32, most recently attended The Killers' show at Hyde Park earlier this month. The Queen's grandson was among the 65,000-strong audience who watched the American group perform at Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park. Harry certainly appeared to be enjoying the show as he was spotted taking photos with friends in the VIP terrace area, where Louise Redknapp, Rosamund Pike, Dermot O'Leary and Alan Carr were among the other attendees. The band performed their hit tracks including Somebody Told Me, All These Things That I've Done and Human before culminating with their 2004 hit, Mr Brightside.

Prince William's younger brother is a known music fan and has a host of famous musician friends, including Ellie Goulding, Joss Stone and James Blunt. With his royal connections, he managed to secure the Foo Fighters to perform at the 2015 Invictus Games in London, the Paralympic-style sporting event he launched for wounded servicemen and women.

Harry asked Coldplay to perform at his charity concert last year

Last year, Coldplay were also more than happy to headline at Harry's fundraising concert for his charity, Sentebale. The Prince joined the band's frontman Chris Martin on stage at Kensington Palace and told him: "You rocked the palace!" Harry was speaking at the end of the night and told the audience: "Thank you for standing out in the rain, thank you to the choir that has come all the way from Lesotho. Please drive home safely and carry the work of Sentebale. And thank you to Coldplay - thank you so much, you've rocked the palace, you've rocked the palace!"