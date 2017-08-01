VOTE: Your favourite HELLO! cover featuring Princess Diana

Diana, Princess of Wales, has graced some of HELLO!'s most iconic covers since the magazine's birth in 1988. These were the early years, when Diana and Charles were very much the fairytale couple following the wedding of the century, and Diana was still coming to terms with her new role as HRH the Princess of Wales.

The Princess Diana HELLO! magazine cover that was never published

Her charm and easy presence brought adoring crowds under her spell whenever she made a public appearance, and were just as easily captured on camera. Best of all, our covers showed a growing, happy family as Diana blossomed into the most important role of her life: that of mother to Prince William and Prince Harry.

Vote for your favourite cover below