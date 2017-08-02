norway

Princess Mette-Marit of Norway's 11-year-old son injured in bike accident

The Norwegian royal broke his ankle

by hellomagazine.com

Prince Haakon and Princess Mette-Marit of Norway's son, Prince Sverre Magnus, broke his ankle in a bike accident. As a result of the incident, the 11-year-old royal will now have to wear plaster and crutches. "I can confirm that Prince Sverre Magnus has broken his ankle after being unlucky when he was riding a bike," Sven Gjeruldsen, assistant communications manager of the royal court told the Norwegian newspaper VG.

norwayroyals

Prince Sverre Magnus is the youngest child of Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit Photo: Ragnar Singsaas/Getty Images

The Crown Prince couple's young son, who famously dabbed during his grandparents Queen Sonja and King Harald's joint 80th birthday celebration in May, has been on holiday in Dvergsøya outside Kristiansand. However, the royal court of Norway did not elaborate when or where Sverre's accident took place. The Prince is the youngest child of Haakon and Mette-Marit. The royal couple are also parents to 13-year-old daughter Princess Ingrid Alexandra. The Crown Princess is also a mother to 20-year-old son Marius Borg Høiby from a previous relationship.

