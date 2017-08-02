Loading the player...

Prince Philip, 96, carries out final engagement after 65 years of service The Queen's husband has carried out a total of 22,219 solo engagements in his time

Wednesday marked a momentous day in Prince Philip's royal calendar; he carried out his last engagement before his retirement. The Queen's husband appeared to be on good form as he attended the Captain General's Parade on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace. The parade marked the finale of the 1664 Global Challenge and Philip carried out his duties in his role as Captain General of the Royal Marines, a position he has held for 64 years.

Prince Philip is officially retiring from public duty

During the engagement, the Duke took position on the dais for the royal salute and the national anthem. He met veterans and cadets as well as servicemen and women who have taken part in the 1664 Global Challenge. The challenge, which raises funds and awareness for the Royal Marines Charity, sees royal marines from around the country running 16.64 miles each day for 100 days, totalling a distance of 1664 miles. After the parade, Philip received the 1664 Global Challenge baton. The event concluded with a march past, a royal salute and three cheers for the Captain General.

The event will have struck a chord with Prince Philip, who is preparing to enjoy retired life. Since 1952, the Prince has carried out a total of 22,219 solo engagements and 637 solo overseas visits. He is patron of 785 organisations and will continue to be associated with them, although he will no longer play an active role by attending engagements.

Buckingham Palace previously announced that the father-of-four will officially retire in August, although he may choose to attend certain events, alongside the Queen, from time to time. They said in a statement: "Prince Philip will attend previously scheduled engagements between now and August, both individually and accompanying the Queen. Thereafter, the Duke will not be accepting new invitations for visits and engagements, although he may still choose to attend certain public events from time to time."