Princess Sofia of Sweden makes last public appearance at glittering ball before due date The pregnant princess is excepting her second child with husband Prince Carl Philip

Princess Sofia was the belle of the ball as she attended a charity gala on Wednesday night, marking her last official public appearance before she gives birth. The heavily pregnant royal, who is due in September, dressed her bump in a floor-length pastel blue gown and had her hair swept into an elegant chignon. She accessorised with a pair of eye-catching diamond earrings and a small silver clutch.

Sofia, 32, is expecting her second child with her husband Prince Carl Philip. The former model has been keeping up with her royal duties, attending the charity party in Båstad and before that, a conference devoted to sustainability issues. Project Playground, the charity which Sofia co-founded in 2010, was one of the conference's main partners. The charity offers free after-school activities, sports and support programs to children in need in South Africa.

Princess Sofia attended a charity gala

At the conference, Sofia once again showed off her chic maternity style, wearing a navy dress and matching blazer that shaped her protruding bump perfectly. The royal kept her signature brunette hair in loose waves with a middle parting.

Sofia and Carl Philip, 38, tied the knot in June 2015. The couple welcomed their first child, Prince Alexander, ten months later and just 11 months after that, Sofia announced she was expecting again. "We are happy to announce that we are expecting a child, a sibling to Prince Alexander. We are looking forward to welcoming a new little member to our family," the proud parents said in a statement.

The princess is due in September

The couple recently enjoyed a babymoon in the south of France. Sofia and Carl Philip, joined by their one-year-old son Alexander, spent some downtime in Saint-Tropez. Carl Philip's younger sister Princess Madeleine and her family – husband Chris O'Neill, daughter Princess Leonore, three, and son Prince Nicolas, two – also joined.