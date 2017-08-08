Sophie Wessex's children step into spotlight to support dad Prince Edward in Edinburgh The young children are gradually making more of a public appearance as they grow older

Prince Edward had the full support of his family as he carried out an engagement in Edinburgh over the weekend, attending the opening night of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. Edward's wife Sophie Wessex and his children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn enjoyed the family outing on Friday night, where they were joined by Prince Albert of Monaco. Sophie, 52, and her daughter Louise, 13, wrapped up in long coats and gave a sartorial nod to the theme of this year's celebration – Splash of Tartan – by wearing tartan scarves. Meanwhile, nine-year-old James looked dapper in a dark suit.

The family were supporting Prince Edward, who became patron of the Edinburgh International Festival earlier this year, taking over from his mother, the Queen. Her Majesty, 91, has been gradually scaling back her workload, while Prince Philip, 96, officially retired last week. In his new role, Edward attended the first performance of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, held in the grounds of Edinburgh Castle.

The Wessex family were joined by Prince Albert of Monaco

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is an annual series of military performances by the British Armed Forces, Commonwealth and international military bands. The Orchestre des Carabiniers du Prince au Monaco accompanied Prince Albert to perform in the military extravaganza on the night. The Tattoo, which is now in its 68th season, will see more than 1,200 performers take part each evening until 26 August. Some of the UK's best military acts and international contingents from France, India, USA and Japan will all perform.

Prince Edward and Prince Albert of Monaco took part in the festival

While Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex regularly carry out official duties on behalf of the Queen and their various charities and patronages, their children are often kept out of the spotlight. Louise and James are usually spotted at larger family gatherings, such as days out at Ascot with the Queen, or the annual Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle.

As the years have passed, the youngsters have been making more of a public appearance. Louise and James made their joint debut at Trooping the Colour in 2016, riding in a carriage with their parents for the Queen's birthday parade.