Malaysian Princess marries Dutch-born love in lavish royal wedding

And they lived happily ever after! Malaysian Princess Tunku Tun Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah married her Dutch-born husband Dennis Muhammad Abdullah on Monday, August 14. The only daughter of Sultan Ibrahim Ismail of Johor celebrated her nuptials with public and private ceremonies. The public ceremony was attended by an estimate 1,200 guests and viewed on the big screen at the Dataran, Bandaraya, a city square in Johor Bahru.

The Princess and her Dutch-born love tied the knot on August 14, 2017

During the ceremony for family and friends — including Dennis’ family who flew in from the Netherlands — the bride and groom were sprinkled with scented water, and yellow rice as a symbol of approval. The Princess wore a white dress embellished with silver jewels and her gold wedding band. In keeping with local tradition, Dennis offered a dowry of around $5 and the two kised the hands of their parents, aunts and uncles – who also dropped pedals on their hands – as a sign of respect.

The pair fell in love after meeting in a café three years ago

After the ceremony, the newlyweds made their first public appearance as man and wife on the palace steps. Following the wedding, the Johor Royal press office released a statement from the couple that read: "We will move into our own home and start life anew as husband and wife," adding: "It will be the first time I will be living alone and away from my parents and family." The Princess and the former semi-pro soccer player’s romance started three years ago after meeting in a café. Before asking for her hand in marriage, Dennis, born Dennis Verbaas, converted to Islam and adopted a Muslim name before proposing last December.