The Royal Minute: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle engagement rumours heat up

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently in Africa enjoying a romantic getaway. While the couple is catching up after their busy schedules have kept them apart, many royal watchers are wondering if there's more to the royal vacation. Prince William proposed to Kate while holidaying in Kenya in 2010 – is Prince Harry planning something similar for his lady love? In this week's Royal Minute, we're looking back at how and where some of the British Royal Family's most memorable proposes took place.

WATCH: Princes William and Harry talk about mum Diana in new BBC documentary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently in Africa enjoying a romantic getaway

An engagement in the run-up to Harry's own 33rd birthday – on 15 September – would certainly seem like perfect timing. Eight days later, on the 23rd, the Prince opens his beloved Invictus Games for wounded Armed Forces veterans in Toronto, where Meghan is based, making it the ideal platform for him to introduce his new fiancée to the world. "In Meghan, Harry has finally met someone who is not put off by what he calls 'the baggage' of dating a Prince," says Duncan Larcombe, author of Prince Harry: The Inside Story. "As the weeks go by, Harry and Meghan are clearly falling deeper and deeper in love. To everyone's surprise, it seems they really do make a good couple."

READ: Prince Harry's relative says Meghan Markle will 'do absolutely fine' as member of royal family

Loading the player...

Like Harry – and Diana before him – she is also a humanitarian, speaking out on issues including racism and sexism. The couple have both visited Africa to work with children's charities: Harry with Sentebale in Lesotho, and Meghan in Rwanda as a global ambassador for World Vision. She is also a UN Women’s Advocate, once giving a rousing speech for International Women's Day, after which Secretary General Ban Ki Moon led the standing ovation.

Will Prince Harry propose to Meghan?

As Harry's wife, she would find that together they could shine even more light on their chosen causes. However, the impact marriage would have on her acting career is less clear-cut. According to historian Christopher Wilson, it would be a missed opportunity for the royal family if Meghan were to give up the job she loves. "If she continued to act once married to Harry it would bring a whole new modern dimension to the family, which many people would welcome," he says. Harry has made no secret of his desire to settle down to a happy family life, like his brother Prince William.