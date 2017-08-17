Prince Charles and Prince William enjoy Scottish evening in Edinburgh The Queen and her family are enjoying their summer at Balmoral

Prince Charles and Prince William carried out a father-son engagement on Wednesday evening, attending the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in Scotland for the first time together. Charles, who was guest of honour at the Tattoo, wore a Royal Navy Admiral uniform, while his son William looked dapper in black tie with Submariner Dolphins and Golden and Diamond Jubilee medals.

The royals were treated to a performance by more than 1,200 people at Edinburgh Castle. The line-up included more than 250 pipers and drummers, five UK military bands and the event's first Japanese act, as well as major contingents from France, India and the United States. They were greeted by the Rothesay flag flying above the castle; Charles, 68, is known as the Duke of Rothesay in Scotland while William, 35, takes the title the Earl of Strathearn.

Prince Charles and Prince William attend the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in Scotland

The royals joined a toast to good health, given in Gaelic, with a dram of ten-year-old Glenkinchie whisky from a nearby Scottish distillery. Highlights of the night included the Fanfare Band of the 9th French Marine Infantry Brigade. Meanwhile, some of the fireworks had to be called off due to strong winds.

William, 35, takes a sip of whisky

Charles and William attended the Tattoo around halfway through its August run. Charles' younger brother Prince Edward, his wife Sophie Wessex and their children Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn attended the opening night at the beginning of the month. Edward became patron of the Edinburgh International Festival earlier this year, taking over from his mother, the Queen.

This year's Tattoo, now in its 68th season, recognises 2017 as being the Year of the Royal Navy and comes before the official naming of the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales later this year. It is also marking Scotland's Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology with a second "Splash of Tartan" theme.