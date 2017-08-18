Flashback Friday: Zara and Mike Tindall introduce daughter Mia to the world HELLO!'s co-editor Thomas Whitaker recalls seeing the photos for the first time

It is not every day you are offered the chance to work with the Queen's granddaughter and her great granddaughter in a single photoshoot. That unique opportunity was offered to HELLO! when Zara and Mike Tindall happily showed off their beautiful first child, Mia Grace, in our pages in February 2014.

Mia's introduction to the world with her loving parents at her side was at their house on the Gatcombe Park Estate. We have worked with Mike and Zara on a number of occasions over the years and they are always a joy but never have they smiled as much as when they let Mia take centre stage in their one and only shoot as a family.

"It was so exciting to see the pictures for the first time," says HELLO!'s co-editor Thomas Whitaker. "What really stood out was the couple's joy and pride at becoming parents for the first time. They didn't stop smiling throughout the shoot and spoke openly about their 'relaxed' and 'cool' girl."

Thomas adds: "There is no question that the interview did the royal family a power of good and made them seem so normal as Mike revealed he was with Zara every step of the way and even cut the cord. They chose their local NHS hospital and said they never thought about going private which is the way they both are – so down to earth despite being a central part of the royal family." Zara went on to say that she hadn't employed a nanny and that Mike was getting up at 6am to help with feeds – another statement that would have resonated with the public.

Since that joyful moment we have closely followed Mia's antics every step of the way as she steps out to cheer on her mum at three-day eventing events. And their pledge to bring up her normally and let her find her own feet is clearly working as we marvel at her joyful antics.