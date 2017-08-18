spanish-royals-1

Spanish royal family leads reactions to Barcelona terrorist attack

by hellomagazine.com

Following Thursday’s horrific terror attack in Barcelona, the Spanish Royal Court released a statement condemning the deadly incident noting that the people of Spain will not be left afraid. "They are murderers, just criminals who will not terrify us. All Spain is Barcelona. Las Ramblas will be back to everyone," the tweet posted on the royal family’s Twitter account read in Spanish.

Queen Letizia and King Felipe are the reigning monarch of Spain

A van plowed into a crowd in Barcelona on August 17

A van plowed into pedestrians on August 17 in Barcelona’s popular Las Ramblas area, which is frequented by tourists. Catalan government's minister of the interior, Joaquim Forn, said 13 individuals were killed in the attack while more than 50 are injured. King Abdullah of Jordan also reacted to the attack. The Royal Hashemite Court tweeted: "His Majesty King Abdullah II condemns the deadly attack in #Barcelona #Jordan." Aside from royals, a number of celebrities have also taken to social media to share their sorrow over the incident. 

