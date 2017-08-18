Princess Grace Kelly’s 19-year-old granddaughter has 'style icon' moment

Camille Gottlieb is taking after her late grandmother Princess Grace Kelly in more ways than one. Much like her stylish maternal grandmother, who had piercing blue eyes, the 19-year-old flashed her striking eyes for a gorgeous selfie, while wearing a tee that read: “style icon.” Alongside the photo, she wrote, “Blue eyes never lie 😌.”

The teen is the youngest child of Princess Stephanie of Monaco. Prince Albert’s sister welcomed Camille with her former bodyguard Jean Raymond Gottlieb in 1998. Stephanie is also a mother to Pauline Ducruet, 23, and Louis Ducruet, 24, whom she shares with her ex-husband Daniel Ducruet.

Camille often shares photo of her travels on her personal Instagram page. Earlier this month, the Monaco royal posted a picture of herself reunited with her older sister Pauline, which she captioned: "The sisters are back, be ready ❤."