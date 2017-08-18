King Felipe holds minute's silence in Barcelona King Felipe VI joined the crowd at Placa de Cataluyna to observe the one minute's silence

Spain's King Felipe VI joined the Spanish Prime Minister, Mariano Rajoy, and the President of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, to hold a minute's silence in honour of the victims of the horrific terrorist attack in Barcelona on Thursday, in which 13 people were tragically killed and over 100 were injured when a van drove into the crowd on the Ramblas boulevard in the city. The three men observed the minute silence while stood in a crowd at Placa de Cataluyna.

READ: Barcelona terror attack: celebrities from Antonio Banderas to Cristiano Ronaldo react with shock and sadness

King Felipe observed a one minute silence

After the moment of silence was over, the crowd began to applaud and chant, "We are not afraid," in response to the incident. The Spanish Royal Court also released a statement on behalf of the royal family, which read: "They are murderers, just criminals who will not terrify us. All Spain is Barcelona. Las Ramblas will be back to everyone."

Loading the player...

Other famous faces were also quick to send their support following the attack, with many sharing a picture of a black ribbon. Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky was among those to comment on the attack. She wrote: "My heart and soul are in pain. How did we, as human beings, come to this?" Writing in Spanish, Jennifer Lopez wrote: "Sending a lot of love and peace to the great city of Barcelona and all of its beauty people."

READ: Prince Charles and Camilla welcome King Felipe and Queen Letizia during royal visit

King Felipe joined in with the applause

Cristiano Ronaldo shared a photo of the Real Madrid football team holding a minute's silence on the football pitch, writing: "Dismayed by the news from Barcelona. Full support and solidarity with the family and friends of the victims." King Abdullah of Jordan also responded to the attack. The Royal Hashemite Court tweeted: "His Majesty King Abdullah II condemns the deadly attack in #Barcelona #Jordan."