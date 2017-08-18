The Queen and Prince Philip send condolences to Barcelona terror attack victims Fourteen people have died and 130 have been injured in the Las Ramblas attack

The Queen has sent a heartfelt message to the people of Spain and their royal family, expressing her sadness following the tragic Barcelona terror attack. Her Majesty, 91, wrote the statement on behalf of herself and Prince Philip, 96, saying: "Prince Philip and I send our sincere condolences to Your Majesty, and the people of Spain, following the terrible terrorist attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils which killed and seriously injured many.

"It is deeply upsetting when innocent people are put at risk in this way when going about their daily lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have lost loved ones and the people who are recovering in hospital. Please convey our heartfelt sympathies to all who have been affected by these appalling incidents."

A total of 14 people have died and 130 more were injured after a van mowed down innocent people on Las Ramblas in the city centre on Thursday. Citizens from 34 different countries have been killed or injured following the attack in the tourist hotspot. A second attack took place in Cambrils, south-west of Barcelona, which left one person dead and six injured.

On Friday, King Felipe of Spain travelled to Barcelona to visit the scene of the attack. He joined the Spanish Prime Minister, Mariano Rajoy, and the President of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, to hold a minute's silence on Placa de Catalunya. After the moment of silence was over, the crowd began to applaud and chant, "We are not afraid," in response to the incident. The Spanish Royal Court also released a statement on behalf of the royal family, which read: "They are murderers, just criminals who will not terrify us. All Spain is Barcelona. Las Ramblas will be back to everyone."