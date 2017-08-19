Prince Charles and Camilla’s private secretary steps down The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall may be looking for a new private secretary

Prince Charles and Camilla’s private secretary has left the royal household, according to reports. Mark Leishman, who has worked for the Prince since 2003, is the latest staff member to step down in a surprising string of staff changes within the royal family. A spokesperson for Clarence House told the Daily Mail: “Mark Leishman has left the household after a period of more than 14 years.” A source told the paper that Mark, who is the grandson of BBC founder Lord Reith, wanted to explore new opportunities.

This change within the royal household comes less than a month after the Queen’s private secretary Sir Christopher Geidt resigned after ten years in the post. Sir Christopher will leave in October and will be replaced by his deputy, Edward Young, who joined the royal household in 2004. In a statement, Sir Christopher said: "It has been my very great privilege to serve the Queen since the Golden Jubilee in 2002 and, especially, as her private secretary for the past decade. In that time, as throughout her reign, Her Majesty's authority has brought stability, purpose and colour to country and Commonwealth alike."

Likewise, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William recently hired a new private secretary, Catherine Quinn, who will take over from Rebecca Priestley, née Deacon, in October. Catherine is currently the chief operating officer and associate dean for administration at the University of Oxford's Saïd Business School. Rebecca worked for Kate and William for ten years.

Kensington Palace released a statement that read: "She plans to leave the household in the summer. Their Royal Highnesses are incredibly grateful for all the hard work and support Rebecca has provided over the past ten years and wish her well in the next phase of her career."