Prince William and Kate join royal family for church service during their summer break William and Kate looked in good spirits as they arrived at church near Balmoral

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have kept a low profile in recent weeks as they enjoy their summer break at home with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte. On Sunday the couple were seen arriving at Crathie Kirk chapel near Balmoral Castle to join the royal family for a Sunday service. William and Kate were driven to the church by Prince Andrew. Also in attendance were the Queen, Prince Phillip, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall. Prince Edward, Zara and Mike Tindall also joined the group.

Prince William, Duchess Kate and Prince Andrew looked in good spirits on the way to church

READ: A slice of Prince William and Kate's wedding cake is being auctioned – more details

Kate looked her usual stunning self wearing a chocolate coloured coat, which she has worn before in 2012 and costs £369 from Hobbs. She teamed it with a stylish black hat and a blue scarf. The party appeared to be in good spirits, smiling as they passed photographers. Kate and William's children did not appear to be travelling with them to church, perhaps staying at home during the service.

Duchess Kate wore an elegant brown Hobbs coast to church

This is the first time we have seen Kate out in public since she returned from her tour of Belgium with husband William at the start of the month. The royal pair travelled without their two young children for the visit where they marked the centenary of the Battle of Passchendaele. While there, the Duke and Duchess attended the Last Post ceremony, which has taken place every night since 1928. During the ceremony, the Duke gave a short address before laying a wreath with the Belgian king.

Loading the player...

William and Kate will now be preparing for their eldest child, George, four, to start school in September. He has been enrolled at the co-ed Thomas's school in Battersea, which currently has 544 day pupils, aged between four and 13 and term fees cost £6,385.