Princess Madeleine's daughter Princess Leonore begins preschool in Sweden A press secretary for the Royal Court of Sweden confirmed the news to HELLO!

Princess Leonore is taking her studies abroad. A press secretary for the Royal Court of Sweden confirmed to HELLO! that Princess Madeleine and Christopher O'Neill's three-year-old daughter recently started preschool in Sweden.

Leonore recently began preschool in Sweden Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

"HRH Princess Madeleine and her family permanently reside in London. However, they regularly spend longer periods in Sweden," the press officer said. "The Princess feels that her children should have a strong connection with Sweden. She wants them to feel at home here just as she does."

The Royal Court noted that going to preschool in Sweden will be a "valuable experience" for the young Princess. According to the Swedish outlet Aftonbladet, Leonore's preschool, located in Östermalm in Stockholm, is a private one that focuses on languages. Leonore will no doubt enjoy making friends at her new school while her family reportedly remains in Sweden through September.

The young Swedish Princess along with her parents and younger brother, Prince Nicolas, live in London Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

Madeleine, 35, revealed earlier this year that she and her daughter enjoy reading together. "Previously Leonore had not really had the patience, but now we read more and more books, which is great fun," the royal told Expressen in February, adding, "It is a cozy moment you have together. There will of course be Pippi in the beginning, but it has been mostly picture books until now."